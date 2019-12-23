Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
23.12.19 14:37

Ukrainians see release of sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

Ukrainians see the release of Ukrainian sailors and other political prisoners (48%) and the presidential election (44%) as main events of the year, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Sociological Group during December 13-17, 2019.

Ukrainians see release of sailors, political prisoners as main event of the year

Censor.NET reports citing Rating survey.

In addition, one in five respondents consider as an event of the year the resumption of negotiations on the situation in Donbas in the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France), 15% - elections to the Verkhovna Rada, 13% - Ukraine's national football team reaching the finals of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, and 10% - the strengthening of the hryvnia exchange rate.

The poll was conducted among the population of Ukraine 18 years and older. The sample is representative of age, gender, region and type of settlement. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.

Read more: Ukrainians calls Zelenskyi politician of year - poll

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100