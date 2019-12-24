Zelenskyi signs law reducing pressure on businesses

Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

"The law is aimed at reducing corruption risks in the activities of officials during audits, as well as enhancing consumer protection in the event of detection of dangerous non-food products in the market. The document will also contribute to the fulfillment of Ukraine's obligations under the Association Agreement with the European Union in terms of bringing Ukrainian market surveillance legislation into line with EU law," the statement reads.

It also notes that the law eliminates duplication of control over certain types of products and unifies varieties of checks on non-food products, which will help avoid abuse; establishes clear and transparent requirements for inspectors of market surveillance authorities and entities regarding the list and timing of documents during the audit.

The law will enter into force three months after its publication.