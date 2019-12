Censor.NET reports citing Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk post on social media.

"We have just approved the international Agreements with the governments of two countries on the mutual cancelation of visa demands," Honcharuk wrote.

Thus, Ukrainians will be able to travel without visa for 90 days during 180 days.

