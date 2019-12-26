Sheremet Case: Suspect Kuzmenko files lawsuit against Ukraine's MIA

Censor.NET reports citing the website of Ukraine’s Judiciary Power.

Case No.757/66623/19 states that Kuzmenko's claim is aimed at protecting her honor, dignity and business reputation. Avakov is listed as a third party in the lawsuit, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine – as a defendant.

The TV and radio company "Ukraine" is also listed as another third party in Kuzmenko’s claim.

The document was brought to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv on December 23. Judge Serhiy Vovk, who ordered to take the suspect into custody as a precautionary measure on December 13, will consider Kuzmenko's lawsuit.

Ukrainian journalist Pavlo Sheremet was killed in Kyiv in the morning of July 20, 2016. The car he was driving exploded in the city’s downtown. The vehicle belonged to his civilian wife, Editor-in-Chief of Ukrainska Pravda outlet Olena Prytula; she was not in the car at the moment.

The Ukrainian police qualified the explosion as intentional homicide. Then Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko assumed the murder could be the part of some ‘greater plan’, perhaps designed by the Kremlin. The key version of Sheremet’s murder was his professional activity.