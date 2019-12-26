12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns to shell Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); 120mm mortars – outside Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and other small arms – near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian positions near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); 82mm and 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns – outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

Read more: Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

No casualties among members of Joint Forces were reported on December 25.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire once on Ukrainian defenders near Nevelske.