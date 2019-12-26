Most Ukrainians trust Zelenskyi, Razumkov, army

Censor.NET reports citing survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center

The results of the survey were presented at a press conference at Ukrinform on Thursday, December 26.

"Only two politicians have a positive balance of trust, that is, an advantage of trust over distrust – Volodymyr Zelenskyi (trusted by 62% and distrusted by 31%, a trust-distrust balance of +31%) and Dmytro Razumkov (trusted by 48% and distrusted by 38%, a trust-distrust balance of +10%)," the study reads.

Among public figures, 41% of those polled trust former political prisoner, film director Oleg Sentsov, 36% do not trust him, the balance is +5%.

The worst trust-distrust balance belongs to former President Petro Poroshenko (-66%), Opposition Platform - For Life party leader Viktor Medvedchuk (-61%), Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (-55%), Interior Minister Arsen Avakov (-54%), Batkivshchyna party leader Yulia Tymoshenko (-54%), co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Yuriy Boiko (-47%), and videoblogger Anatoly Sharij (-41%).

They are followed by former First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Portnov (-37%), Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Bohdan (-33%), head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament David Arakhamia (-33%), Holos party leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk (-27%), and Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk (-16%).

Among social institutions, the greatest level of trust is enjoyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (71% of trust, 22% of distrust, a trust-distrust balance of +49%), the church (65% of trust, 25% of distrust, a trust-distrust balance of +40%), and volunteer organizations (64% of trust, 26% of distrust, a trust-distrust balance of +38%).

The State Emergency Service (+33%), the National Guard of Ukraine (+31%), the State Border Guard Service (+ 28%), volunteer battalions (+25%), non-governmental organizations (+16%) and media outlets (+15%) also have a positive balance of trust.

Ukrainians are most negative about Russian media outlets (only 7% trust them), the judiciary (a trust-distrust balance of -62%) and political parties (-54%).

A nationwide survey was conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the sociological service of the Razumkov Center from December 13 to December 18, 2019 in all regions of Ukraine, except Crimea and the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The pol's margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.