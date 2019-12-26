Salaries of prosecutors to be raised by 50-75% - Riaboshapka. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka stated this at a briefing on December 26.

"Due to the government, the salaries of prosecutors will grow significantly, by 50% to 75%. The resolutions have already been adopted and are being registered at the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers. I think they will be published soon and prosecutors of the new prosecutor's office will soon receive other salaries," Riaboshapka said.

He noted that the level of salaries of prosecutors after the competence assessment cannot be the same as that of relevant anti-corruption institutions, as they " have slightly different guarantees of protection, including salaries."

"But it is a significant raise of wages and serious guarantees," he stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyi approves SBI reshuffle

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka announced the launch of the reform of prosecuting agencies after the adoption of law No.1032 on September 19.

The reform was launched with the prosecutors' attestation and included the competence assessment of prosecutors and the establishment of the Office of Prosecutor General.

Applications for the competence assessment were filed by 1,083 prosecutors, of whom only 610 (56%) successfully completed three stages of the attestation.

Also, the decree signed by Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, No.351, was published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy on December 23, which envisages that the Office of Prosecutor General will start its work on January 2, 2020.

The competence assessment of regional and local prosecutors will begin in 2020.