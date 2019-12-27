All illegal petrol stations in Ukraine should be closed by Jan 9 - Honcharuk

As reported by Censor.NET.

"There is a problem with illegal petrol stations in Ukraine. I have recently instructed the State Fiscal Service, together with law enforcement agencies and other controlling bodies, to solve this problem by January 9, 2020," Honcharuk said.

He added that 46 illegal filling stations had already been closed and 1,300 tonnes of fuel and lubricants worth UAH 33.4 million had been seized. Eighteen criminal proceedings have also been initiated.

"Active work in this area is ongoing. All petrol stations will work with licenses or will not work at all!" Honcharuk said.

He stressed that the illegal fuel market is an urgent problem and the government is working to solve it.

On December 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with representatives of companies operating on the fuel market, oil and gas industry, as well as networks of filling stations. During the meeting, the head of state vowed to actively combat illegal petrol stations.