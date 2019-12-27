17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, invaders used small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk) and Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, Russian-led forces fired hand-held antitank grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – in the area of Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic grenade launcher and heavy machine gun – outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk) and Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); small arms – near Staryi Aidar (20km north-west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launcher and heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Hladosove (51km north-east of Donetsk).