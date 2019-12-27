State in Smartphone project: official names gov't services to go online next year

Censor.NET reports citing NV.ua.

"We're planning to launch all this as early as January next year [2020]," the minister said.

"Student and school IDs, as well as a pension certificate are almost ready. In a year, people will travel around the country with smartphones, without a single paper ID," Fedorov said.

In response to the comment that mobile coverage along all main highways across Ukraine is still unavailable, Fedorov said: "We have an offline application. There is a system of QR codes that will allow verifying authenticity of IDs." The minister also talked about online services that would appear for businessmen in the near future.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project for citizens’ digital ID

"Electronic procedures for opening and closing companies, opportunities for paying taxes, notifications of changes in the company status, all sorts of anti-raider stuff," the minister stressed, adding he hopes the list would be short. "I'd like the state to regulate businesses to a minimal extent. I hope it will be so."