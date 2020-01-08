Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
08.01.20 10:43

Zelenskyi extends condolences to families of Iran plane crash victims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has extended his condolences to the families of passengers of a Ukraine International Airlines plane that crashed near Tehran early on Wednesday, according to the Facebook page of the head of state.

Zelenskyi extends condolences to families of Iran plane crash victims

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Terrible news from the Middle East. This morning, after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport (Tehran), the Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crashed near the airport," Zelenskyi wrote.

He added that according to preliminary reports, all passengers and crew had died. "Our embassy is verifying data about the circumstances of the tragedy and the lists of the victims. My sincere condolences to the loved ones of all passengers and crew," Zelenskyi said.

Read more: Zelenskyi dismisses director of State Bureau of Investigation

← Back to the section
© 2004—2020, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100