Eleven Ukrainians killed in Tehran plane crash

"According to operational data, there were two passengers and nine crew members who were Ukrainian citizens on board the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 operated by Boeing 737-800 which crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran," reads the statement of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) plane heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8.

According to preliminary data, there were 177 people on board the aircraft - 168 passengers and nine crewmembers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed his condolences to the families of the plane crash victims and interrupted his trip to Oman.