Censor.NET reports citing TheBabel.

According to Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, there were 177 people on board the aircraft - 168 passengers (including two Ukrainians) and nine crew (all Ukrainians).

Most of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran are citizens of Iran (82) and Canada (63). The death toll also includes ten Swedes, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans and three Britons.

