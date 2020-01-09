Jan 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The head of state signed the decree following a working meeting on issues related to the crash of the Ukrainian plane, the presidential press service reported.

"To honor the memory of the victims, the president decreed that the national flags of Ukraine be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities and local self-government agencies, state-owned enterprises, institutions, and organizations," the report reads.

The document also cancels entertainment and concert activities, and changes are made to television and radio programs.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8.

There were 176 people on board the aircraft - 167 passengers (including two Ukrainians) and nine crew (all Ukrainians). Most of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran are citizens of Iran (82) and Canada (63). Those killed in the crash also include ten Swedes, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans, and three Britons.

The probable cause of the plane crash is an engine failure.

Earlier, UIA released a list of deceased crewmembers - three pilots and six flight attendants.