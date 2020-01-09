Censor.NET

09.01.20 12:27

Part of data from PS752 black boxes is lost, - preliminary report

According to the preliminary report of the investigators of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, part of data from the black boxes of PS752 flight, which crashed in Iran.

Censor.NET reports citing dw.com.

"The report also confirmed that both of the so-called black boxes that contain data and cockpit communications from the plane had been recovered, though they had damaged and some parts of their memory were lost," the message said.

It is also mentioned that the investigators excluded laser or electromagnetic interference as the cause of the crash.

The crew of the Ukrainian plane did not ask for help and tried to return to the airport when the plane started to fall.

According to the investigators, the accident caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, possibly, because the aircraft was fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kyiv.

