NSDC study version of Ukrainian Boeing crashed by Russian anti-aircraft missile "Tor"

NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danylov commented for Censor.NET.

"Tonight, according to the decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the state commission to investigate the Boeing crash, UIA arrived in Tehran. The group consists of 45 people, these are representatives of 12 ministries and departments.

At present, a meeting is taking place with the participation of representatives of the competent authorities of Iran, including the Iranian ICAO - an international civil aviation organization. Various versions of the sudden crash of plane are being studied, among the main ones:

- A plane’s defeat by an anti-aircraft missile of an air defense missile system, including the Tor air defense missile system, since information about the detection of fragments of a Russian missile near the crash site, has already appeared on the Internet;

- collision with a UAV or other flying object;

- destruction and explosion of the engine for technical reasons;

- An explosion inside an aircraft as a result of a terrorist act.

The commission includes specialists who take part in the international investigation of the attack of Russian troops on the Malaysian Boeing MN-17 on July 17, 2014, in the airspace of Ukraine, as well as in the examination of fragments of the Russian anti-aircraft missile Buk, which shot down a Malaysian plane. As you know, our experts have shown a high level of professionalism in this matter.

Our commission is currently coordinating with the Iranian authorities the issue of going to the scene of the disaster and intends to conduct a search for the wreckage of the Russian anti-aircraft missile "Tor" according to the data published on the Internet. We use all the results of the investigation into the attack on the Boeing MN-17 to establish the truth in the case of the death of a Ukrainian plane in Tehran.

At the moment we are conducting effective diplomatic negotiations with the Iranian side, there is every reason to hope for cooperation on all issues, including the participation of our commission in deciphering the "black boxes" of our aircraft. The investigation into the deaths of Ukrainian citizens is under the personal control of the President of Ukraine, we will immediately inform Ukrainian society and the media of all the data that can be published.

UIA Boeing-737 aircraft, which was supposed to fly PS752 on the Tehran-Kyiv route, crashed at approximately 6:00 Tehran time (around 4:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after takeoff from Tehran Airport Imam Khomeini. Onboard were 168 passengers and 9 crew members, all of them died. Most of those killed in the crash are citizens of Canada and Iran.