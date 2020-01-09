Bohdan, Bakanov were absent at plane crash meeting in Tehran. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov post on Facebook.

"Today, the president urgently returned to Ukraine and at 3.27 started a meeting on one of the most acute crises - the crash of a Boeing in Tehran. I look at the photo and marvel at the meeting - there is no head of the intelligence committee under the President of Ukraine, Andrii Bohdan, who is also the head The President’s office, which oversees the actions of law enforcement and law enforcement agencies, and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov is absent, that is, key people in this situation. The president managed to get to the service from Oman 18 hours after the disaster - and his subordinates dare to be absent from a meeting and did not return to the rest Striking attitudes and practices in the president's team His closest subordinates, responsible for security, can even at this moment absent from work!" -. he wrote.

"It seemed to me that since the Russian special services "leaked" the president’s seat in Oman into the media controlled by the media, the next president’s employees should somehow feel responsible for the puncture, and in the event of such event, fly at the first call," summed up Butusov.

