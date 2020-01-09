Crash of Boeing 737: Presidents of Ukraine and Afghanistan express condolences to each other

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

Zelenskyi expressed condolences over the death of Afghan citizens as a result of the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane in Iran. "Ukraine sincerely shares the grief of the families of the victims. Truth is the most important thing for us," Zelenskyi said.

For his part, the president of Afghanistan expressed his condolences to the Ukrainian people, recalling the death of nine crew members and two Ukrainian passengers.

Zelenskyi stressed the readiness of the Ukrainian side to fully join the investigation to determine the cause of the crash. "We will definitely provide all information about the results of the investigation to the Afghan authorities," the head of state said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree declaring January 9 the day of mourning due to the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran.

A Ukraine International Airlines plane (Flight PS752) heading from Tehran to Kyiv crashed shortly after taking off from the Imam Khomeini International Airport at about 06:00 Tehran time (04:30 Kyiv time) on Wednesday, January 8.

There were 176 people on board the aircraft - 167 passengers (including two Ukrainians) and nine crew (all Ukrainians). Most of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran are citizens of Iran (82) and Canada (63). Those killed in the crash also include ten Swedes, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans, and three Britons.