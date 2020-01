Censor.NET reports citing Pompeo's post on Twitter

"Spoke with Ukrainian President Zelensky to express my deepest condolences for the lives lost in the tragic crash of Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752. We stand with Ukraine and are ready to offer our support and assistance in the ongoing investigation," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

