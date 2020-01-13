Censor.NET

13.01.20 11:49

Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva. PHOTOS

National Police had detained a group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva.

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva 01

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing, measures are being taken to detain all participants in the criminal organization and to establish customers.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine extradited to militants Artur Denisultanov who was accused of an attempted assassination of Chechen volunteers who took part in hostilities in Donbas on the side of forces of Anti-Terrorist Operation Adam Osmaev and his wife Amina Okueva.

Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva 02

Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva 03

Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva 04

