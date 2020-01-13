Police detained group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing National Police press service.

National Police had detained a group of killers suspected of killing ATO veteran Amina Okueva.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing, measures are being taken to detain all participants in the criminal organization and to establish customers.

As we reported earlier, Ukraine extradited to militants Artur Denisultanov who was accused of an attempted assassination of Chechen volunteers who took part in hostilities in Donbas on the side of forces of Anti-Terrorist Operation Adam Osmaev and his wife Amina Okueva.

Read more: 17 people injured in clashes near Ukraine's parliament