Ukraine planning to resume participation in PACE sessions in 2020

Censor.NET reports citing decree №2718.

This follows from the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada 2718 dated January 11 submitted by the head of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE, member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party, Yelyzaveta Yasko.

The draft resolution envisions adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the statement on participation of the parliamentary delegation in the PACE work in 2020.

Read more: Cabinet of Ministers launches pilot project for citizens’ digital ID

The next PACE session is scheduled for January 27-31 and will take place in Strasbourg (the French Republic).