Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Vasylivka (20km north of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns on Ukrainian positions near Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk) and Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars and automatic mounted grenade launchers – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among members of Joint Forces were reported on January 13.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.