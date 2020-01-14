Honcharuk orders launch of online platforms for wood sales within weeks

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"From February 1, we should fundamentally change the rules of the market. Wood should be sold through competitive procedures, and direct contracts should be relegated to the history books," Honcharuk said during a meeting with the representatives of the territorial bodies of the State Forest Resources Agency in Kyiv on Jan. 14.

Honcharuk tasked Zablotskyi with ensuring the launch online (wood selling) platforms from February 1.

"This is a guideline, we are not tied to a specific date, but we hope that in the near future, literally over the next weeks, the situation will fundamentally change," Honcharuk said.

He said that the critical task for him was to ensure a centralized wood sales system.

"From February 1, ensure the transition of all households to the work taking into account the centralized wood sales system," the prime minister said.

Moreover, Honcharuk asked Zablotskyi to reshuffle personnel in the agency, leaving only honest employees.