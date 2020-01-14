Russia's political prisoner Ayder Dzhaparov suffers from jaw tumor, - Ukraine's ombudsman

Censor.NET reports citing Lyudmyla Denisova, the Ukrainian ombudsman post on Facebook.

The tumor appears to be covering a part of his windpipe, too; that prevents the man from swallowing or opening his mouth.

"Due to the absence of medical aid, Ukrainian citizen complains about constant headaches and toothaches. This contradicts the guaranteed terms of Article 3 of the Convention for Human Rights Protection and Article 22 of the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners passed by the UN Economic and Social Council on August 30, 1955", reads the message.

Ayder Dzhaparov was detained in the occupied Crimea in 2016, as the Russian occupant authorities considered him one of the Hizb ut-Tahrir members.