Prosecutor General's Office asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of downed UIA plane to Ukrainian law enforcers

Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General's and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, performing the Tehran-Kyiv flight PS752 and shot down by the Iranian military," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

See more: Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran. PHOTOS

The office assured that the Ukrainian side is taking all measures to ensure proper decryption of flight recorders and preservation of evidence in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash.