Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding. ФОТО

Censor.NET reports citing materials.

In early May 2019, Parnas tried to establish contact with the chairman of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov. His goal was to try to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyi and Trump Giuliani's personal lawyer. Bakanov notes that he transmitted information from him to the president. A few days later he says that there is no news about this. On May 10, Parnas sent Bakanova a link to an article in The New York Times regarding a possible visit by Giuliani to Ukraine to obtain information about Biden and Ukraine’s potential interference in US elections in 2016. On May 15, Parnas again tries to contact Bakanov, but receives no answer.

During this period, he also tries to establish contacts with yet another Zelenskyi's assistant, Serhii Shefir. In particular, it is to Shefir that he sends a letter to Giuliani to Zelenskyi, in which he asks for a meeting. On May 11, Shefir meets with Parnas at the Prague restaurant. After a while, the presidential aide begins to ignore Trump's lawyer ally.

Read more: Biden slams Giuliani for aborted plan to probe his son's involvement in firing of Ukraine prosecutor











Parnas also spoke with Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. They began to correspond in April 2019 and met at the end of the month, as evidenced by the notice of Parnas, in which he notes that he was "glad to see" Avakov.

In May, they continue to communicate, and Trump's lawyer ally constantly sends the Minister links to articles by American media, including one related to Giuliani’s possible visit to Ukraine in order to obtain information about Biden and Ukraine’s possible interference in the US election in 2016. Subsequently, Parnas asks Avakov to be the organizer of the meeting with Giuliani and someone from the circle of President Zelenskyi. The minister promises to talk with Shefir, but from May 29 also begins to completely ignore Parnas.









At the same time, Parnas was also in touch with another presidential aide, Andrei Yermak, during Zelenskyi’s visit to the UN General Assembly. He asks Yermak to "let him know today" so that he can arrange another meeting with a man whom Yermak calls "our friend."

In addition, Parnas was in close contact with the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko. At the beginning of March, Lutsenko complained to him that the US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Jovanovic "openly calls for the dismissal of the head of the SAP (Nazar Kholodnitsky. - Ed.)" And expresses dissatisfaction with the poor selection of judges of the Supreme Court. On March 20, Parnas asks Lutsenko to give him the names of those persons against whom Jovanovic allegedly requested not to conduct an investigation. Ex-Prosecutor General names two people's deputies - Sergey Leshchenko and Mustafa Nayem, as well as the head of the Center for Combating Corruption Vitaly Shabunin.





















In September and October 2019, Parnas corresponded with Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who asked him if he would be in the United States during his visit to Zelenskyi, and on October 3 he informed him that there was "news".