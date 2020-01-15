Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
15.01.20 13:00

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding. ФОТО

An attorney for Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, has turned over photos, dozens of text messages and thousands of pages of documents to House impeachment investigators in an effort to win his client an audience with lawmakers. He messaged with different people from the orbit of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelenskyi, as well as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov, prosecutor general Yurii Lutsenko. The main goal of the communication was to initiate an investigation against the family of the former US Vice President Joe Biden, as well as the possible interference of Ukraine in the 2016 US elections.

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding. ФОТО

Censor.NET reports citing materials

In early May 2019, Parnas tried to establish contact with the chairman of the SBU, Ivan Bakanov. His goal was to try to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyi and Trump Giuliani's personal lawyer. Bakanov notes that he transmitted information from him to the president. A few days later he says that there is no news about this. On May 10, Parnas sent Bakanova a link to an article in The New York Times regarding a possible visit by Giuliani to Ukraine to obtain information about Biden and Ukraine’s potential interference in US elections in 2016. On May 15, Parnas again tries to contact Bakanov, but receives no answer.

During this period, he also tries to establish contacts with yet another Zelenskyi's assistant, Serhii Shefir. In particular, it is to Shefir that he sends a letter to Giuliani to Zelenskyi, in which he asks for a meeting. On May 11, Shefir meets with Parnas at the Prague restaurant. After a while, the presidential aide begins to ignore Trump's lawyer ally.

Read more: Biden slams Giuliani for aborted plan to probe his son's involvement in firing of Ukraine prosecutor

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 01
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 02
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 03
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 04
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 05

Parnas also spoke with Interior Minister Arsen Avakov. They began to correspond in April 2019 and met at the end of the month, as evidenced by the notice of Parnas, in which he notes that he was "glad to see" Avakov.

In May, they continue to communicate, and Trump's lawyer ally constantly sends the Minister links to articles by American media, including one related to Giuliani’s possible visit to Ukraine in order to obtain information about Biden and Ukraine’s possible interference in the US election in 2016. Subsequently, Parnas asks Avakov to be the organizer of the meeting with Giuliani and someone from the circle of President Zelenskyi. The minister promises to talk with Shefir, but from May 29 also begins to completely ignore Parnas.

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 06
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 07
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 08
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 09

At the same time, Parnas was also in touch with another presidential aide, Andrei Yermak, during Zelenskyi’s visit to the UN General Assembly. He asks Yermak to "let him know today" so that he can arrange another meeting with a man whom Yermak calls "our friend."

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 10

In addition, Parnas was in close contact with the former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko. At the beginning of March, Lutsenko complained to him that the US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Jovanovic "openly calls for the dismissal of the head of the SAP (Nazar Kholodnitsky. - Ed.)" And expresses dissatisfaction with the poor selection of judges of the Supreme Court. On March 20, Parnas asks Lutsenko to give him the names of those persons against whom Jovanovic allegedly requested not to conduct an investigation. Ex-Prosecutor General names two people's deputies - Sergey Leshchenko and Mustafa Nayem, as well as the head of the Center for Combating Corruption Vitaly Shabunin.

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 11
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 12
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 13
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 14
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 15
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 16
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 17
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 18
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 19
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 20

In September and October 2019, Parnas corresponded with Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who asked him if he would be in the United States during his visit to Zelenskyi, and on October 3 he informed him that there was "news".

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turns over thousands of pages of messaging with Zelenskyi, Lutsenko and Avakov surrounding 21

← Back to the section
© 2004—2020, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100