Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Memorial Day is celebrated on January 16. Cyborgs were defending the airport from May 26, 2014, to January 22, 2015 - 242 days.

Special forces of the 3rd separate regiment, fighters of 79, 80, 81, 95 individual airmobile and 93 separate mechanized brigades, 57 separate motorized infantry brigade, 90 separate airmobile and 74 separate reconnaissance battalions fought in the airport and in the adjacent village of Pisky, as well as Dnipro1 regiment soldiers, fighters of the Volunteer Ukrainian Corps and many others.

Due to the shelling carried out by militants, about 200 Ukrainian soldiers were killed there, another 500 – wounded.

The occupants fired from rocket launchers, mortars and tanks. Hostile snipers also worked there.

Ukrainian military was called cyborgs by the militants themselves, as they have defended the airport in inhumane conditions for a long period of time.

On January 21, 2015, a decision was made to withdraw Ukrainian servicemen from the new terminal, since this facility was completely destroyed and was not suitable for defense.