Information about Honcharuk wiretapping is not true, - State Security Administration

Censor.NET reports citing State Security Administration of Ukraine post on Facebook.

State Security Administration, which is subordinated to the President of Ukraine and is under control of Verkhovna Rada, did not wiretap higher officials.

"We address the media representatives with a request not to use unreliable and unverified manipulative information from shady sources, which discredits servicemen of the State Security Administration," the message says.

See more: Ukrainian MP: Servant of the People deputies discussed whether to 'beat s*it out of Prime Minister Honcharuk'. PHOTO

Earlier it was reported that a record appeared in the network where allegedly the Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk, the first deputy head of NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and the Finance Minister Oksana Markarova discussed the dollar exchange rate and economic issues before meeting with President Zelenskyi. Oleksii Honcharuk believes that Zelenskyi "needs to be told stories." Honcharuk teaches how to talk to Zelenskyi about economy issues: "You have to tell him: "Look here, Vova. If the currency exchange rate is lower, it means that Olivier salad on New Year’s table next year will not be more expensive than this year."