Identification of bodies of Ukrainians killed in UIA plane crash completed

Censor.NET reports citing IM.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The victims include 11 nationals of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crew members), citizens of Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and UK.

Previously, the Iranian side stated that the crash had been caused by technical problems.

On January 11, Iran announced that its military "unintentionally" shot down the Ukrainian aircraft.