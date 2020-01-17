12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces. Sniping was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Travneve (51km north-east of Donetsk); 120mm and 82mm mortars – outside Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); mounted antitank grenade launchers – in the area of Myronivske (75km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine gun – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); sniping rifles – outside Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk); 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk); automatic mounted grenade launchers and other small arms – in the area of Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk).

One Ukrainian soldier was killed as a result of the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.