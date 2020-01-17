PM Honcharuk submits letter of resignation

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"I took up the post to implement the program of the President. For me, he is a paragon of honesty and integrity. However, to dispel doubts about our respect and trust in the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and submitted it to the President with the right to send it to the Parliament," Honcharuk posted on Facebook.

The Prime Minister notes that the President of Ukraine is a person to whom the Ukrainians expressed unprecedented confidence, and he has every right to assess the effectiveness of each member of his team.

Honcharuk explains his decision by saying that in recent days Ukrainians have witnessed the situation around the voice recordings assembled from fragments of government meetings and then published on the Internet: "Their content artificially creates the idea that I and my team do not respect the President, who is our political leader. It’s in the interests of many pressure groups seeking access to cash flows that the situation looks like this. But this is not true."

Honcharuk also underscores that there are only decent people in his team, and it is difficult to destroy decades-long criminal schemes for a few months of work.

In addition, the Prime Minister stresses that the President's team has worked hard to change the country over the past four months and many things have been done in this short span of time.

Honcharuk outlines the following achievements: preparation of the gas transmission system for the transition to European rules which allowed to sign a new gas transit agreement and reduce the heating bills for most Ukrainians by 30%; appointment of the new leadership of government bodies; successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and reaching a working-level agreement.

"All this has allowed Ukraine to significantly improve its international rankings and halve the value of hryvnia borrowings from 18% to 9%.

Most importantly, we have prepared a solid foundation for the country's development in 2020," Honcharuk added.