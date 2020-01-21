10 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and five more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Yesterday, January 20, as a result of the enemy shelling, one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.