Censor.NET reports citing State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service.

"Five trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the International Committee of the Red Cross to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine crossed the Novotroitske checkpoint," reads the report of January 21.

The State Border Guard Service noted that the total weight of humanitarian cargo consisting of food and hygiene kits made up 100.9 tonnes.

