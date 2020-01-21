Special Representative of President of Republic of Iran Mohammad Eslami arrived to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov's post on Facebook.

"Yesterday, the Minister of Roads and Urban Planning Eslami, officials of the Iranian Foreign Ministry arrived in Ukraine. This is the political part of the delegation, whose task is to determine the format of negotiations with the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to resolve international legal issues," he said.

"Today, the head of the technical delegation, the head of the commission on the investigation of the death of the Boeing of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, Hassan Rezayefar, arrived in Ukraine, "the journalist added.

"His task is to verify the equipment in Ukraine for decrypting black boxes. If Ukraine confirms the ability to decrypt records, Iran will transfer them to us or transfer them to France, as there are no Boeing black box technicians and specialists in Iran," - explained Butusov.

According to him, from Ukraine, the work is supervised by the Presidential Council on National Security and Defense.

"Earlier, the visit of Iranian specialists was repeatedly frustrated, but their arrival in Ukraine is a significant advance in resolving the problem. According to the rules of the Chicago Convention, Iran is not obliged to transfer the black box to anyone, negotiations on this and the subsequent transfer of the black box for decryption to Ukraine will be an important event," a precedent of its kind," he emphasized.

"At the moment, we can state that the information and political pressure on the leadership of Iran in Ukraine, in the world and in Iran itself is yielding results. However, the matter is not finished. And we will write about the responsibility of those who killed our citizens," summed up Butusov.