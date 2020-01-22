Three attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used small arms to shell Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and other small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian troops near Zaitseve (50km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian soldiers were reported over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not opened fire yet.