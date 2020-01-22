305 state-owned enterprises transferred for privatization

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine press service.

"305 state-owned enterprises have already been placed under the management of the State Property Fund of Ukraine for further privatization," the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine reports.

It is noted that privatization of these enterprises was discussed during a conference call involving the heads of agricultural state-owned enterprises, Deputy Economic Development Minister Taras Vysotsky and representatives of the State Property Fund of Ukraine. In particular, the current activities of enterprises, count of the inventory and preparation of enterprises for the auction were touched upon.

"By privatizing unprofitable state-owned enterprises, we will attract investors who can make the activity of these enterprises efficient. The task of the State Property Fund is to prepare all the necessary documentation of each enterprise for transparent sale at e-auction," Vysotskyi emphasized.

Read more: Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk instructed Chairman of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko to conduct transparent privatization of more than 300 enterprises in 2020.