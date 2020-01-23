As reported by Censor.NET.

"For each investor, a large company that will bring $100 million plus to Ukraine, we will provide a separate agreement with the state. It is the state that will protect you. You will have a manager - investment nanny, a manager who speaks 5 languages, and 24/7 he will work with you. Any question, any problem - you will have contact with this manager. And no problems, "Zelenskyi said.

"Ukraine should become an investment mecca of Eastern and Central Europe. The main driver for economic development is the ability to make profit. And we are one of the few countries that now allows earning such a high return on invested capital. Today we are underinvested and disliked," he said.

Zelenskyi called on investors to invest in Ukraine.

"Today, the pragmatic and petrified world is sorely lacking a miracle. And the world economy, which is on the verge of a new global crisis, needs an economic miracle. Ukraine is exactly the place where miracles happen. And my goal is to make Ukraine appear in textbooks next to the cases of Japan, South Korea and Singapore. Therefore, join in!" he said.

The president pointed out that the new Ukrainian authorities are creating equal rules of the game for everyone, cleansing the judicial system, digitalizing processes, implementing vital reforms and adopting vital laws.

"We have everything to become a successful country. Favorable climatic conditions, a very favorable geographic location, an inexhaustible agricultural and industrial potential, and our most valuable resource are incredibly creative and very talented people who are in the top 50 in the Human Capital Index rating," he noted.