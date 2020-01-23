Six attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Sniping was also recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used hand-held antitank grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian troops near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); heavy machine guns, small arms and sniping rifle – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms – in the area of Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); 82mm mortars and heavy machine gun – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher – outside Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

One member of the Joint Forces was killed as a result of the enemy shelling on January 22.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from small arms on defenders of Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk). One Ukrainian soldier was wounded.