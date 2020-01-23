Pompeo explains why Americans should care about situation in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this in an interview with Bloomberg on January 22, the transcript of which was released by the U.S. Department of State.

"Ukraine sits at the edge between democracy and tyranny in the easternmost parts of Europe," Pompeo said in response to the question of why Americans should care about what happens in Ukraine.

"This is a nation that gave up its nuclear weapons at the end of the Cold War, and America made a commitment that said we would assist them with a number of things so that they could still be a secure, sovereign nation," he noted.

In addition, Pompeo emphasized that the United States cared about democracy everywhere in the world.

"They [the Ukrainian government] are a huge trading partner for the United States of America. America has a number of interests with respect to Ukraine, and I think the level of resources we’ve committed there reflects that level of interest," the U.S. Secretary of State added.

He also noted that the American policy with respect to Ukraine had been set on the fundamental principles of reducing the footprint of corruption and helping the Ukrainian people build up a democracy while under threat from the Russians in the east and southeast.

In addition, Pompeo noted that he will visit Kyiv soon. "I’m going to get there before too long. I had a trip planned, and then we had an issue arise in the Middle East that I had to attend to. While that issue is not behind us and there’s still a lot of work to do there, I’ll get to Ukraine before too long," he said.