Government is not going anywhere, we have great relations with president, inside team – Honcharuk

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The government is not going anywhere. The government continues to work. We do not plan any resignations, these are rumors. A lot of provocations, manipulations, plums, dirty games are being conducted around the government, which are allowed by influence groups that are not comfortable working with honest government in the country," Honcharuk said at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos (Switzerland) on Thursday morning.

The premier stressed that he was not planning to go anywhere and had great relations with the president.

Read more: Honcharuk suggesting Rada appoint Shmyhal instead of Babak

"We will remain as long as this trust within the team allows us. Now there are no problems with trust (...) I do not plan to go anywhere. We have excellent relations within the team, with the president. We have an excellent unprecedented interaction with all the highest authorities," he said.