Ukraine wants to give Ukrzaliznytsya management to German company for 10 years. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk said this at a breakfast in Davos.

"Yes, we want to hand over Ukrzaliznytsya ’s management to Germans for a period of 10 years," Honcharuk said.

He added that while there was still a need to negotiate and agree on the details of the decision and documents, "a political decision has already been taken and this is already a huge step."

It is worth noting that, on January 22, Ukraine signed the Memorandum of understanding with the railway operator of Germany Deutsche Bahn. It was reported that this memorandum could improve the efficiency and quality of rail transportation in Ukraine.

"After meeting with the Deutsche Bahn’s leadership last week in Kyiv, we came to an understanding of the cooperation format, to be exact - Ukraine will fully retain control over Ukrzaliznytsya ," Ukraine’s PM wrote.

He added that German specialists will be working on reforming the management mechanisms of the enterprise. Ukrzaliznytsya will not be leased or sold.

