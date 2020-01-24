11 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, antitank missile systems, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms to fire on the Joint Forces positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led forces used 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian troops near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); antitank missile system and small arms – outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – near Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and other small arms – outside Novoselivka Druha (36km north-east of Mariupol); heavy machine gun – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launcher and small arms – near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine gun on Ukrainian positions near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Orikhove (57km north-west of Luhansk).

One member of the Joint Forces was wounded as a result of the enemy shelling on January 23.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from mounted antitank grenade launcher on defenders of Talakivka.