Ukraine wants to see big investment - Zelenskyi. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing presidential press service.

"Today in front of you is Ukraine – young, very energetic, aspiring to change, learn technologies, become economically liberal. Ukraine wants to see big investment," the head of state said during the meeting, according to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyi also said that the laws aimed at supporting businesses are being adopted in Ukraine, in particular the laws on the prevention of tax havens, on deregulation and on concession.

"As soon as we pass the laws, we can see the results at once. For example, we have launched the concession of seaports. We have held tenders, and money is already being invested in one of the ports. More than $1 billion will be invested in it," he said.

The president also presented investment programs and spoke about modern projects aimed at facilitating the life of businesses and people in Ukraine.

"We want to be among the world's technology development leaders. We are working on a big project "The State in a Smartphone." All possible public services will be available in a smartphone," he said and showed on the example of his smartphone how the system would work.

In particular, driving licenses and various documents would be issued with the help of a mobile application.

The participants of the meeting agreed that Ukraine should improve its tax system, reduce on the influence of the state bureaucracy on businesses and protect investment from corruption.

Representatives of digital and IT businesses, owners of construction, infrastructure development companies and equipment producers, top managers of venture capital funds and other companies participated in the meeting.

See more: Zelenskyi visits Western Wall to pray for peace in Ukraine. PHOTO