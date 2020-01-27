Conflict with Russia can be resolved after return of Crimea and Donbas – Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We do not consider the resolution to a conflict without returning our territorial integrity. We have a very large country. There are several million Ukrainians there. Of course, we must return all our territories ... I’m not talking about international institutions or courts. This is a serious precedent for the whole world that this can happen... If we don’t return our territories, I’m sure this will not be the last case," the head of state said in an interview with Israeli Channel 9.

According to him, only Russia can withdraw troops from the occupied Donbas. "As for the withdrawal of troops from the temporarily occupied territory, of course, only Russia can do this. Their troops must be withdrawn from our territory. There is no other solution," Zelenskyi said.

See more: Ukraine wants to see big investment - Zelenskyi. PHOTO

The president is sure that the Minsk agreements are the only document on the basis of which the sides can have a dialogue with the aim of ending the war and resolving the situation in Donbas. At the same time, according to him, other options are being developed to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine.