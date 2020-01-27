Censor.NET

27.01.20 16:12

Daily newsletter on situation with coronavirus spread to be published in Ukraine

Ukraine will issue a daily newsletter on the situation with the spread of coronavirus from China. This was reported by the press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), following the meeting of the task group on monitoring and analysis of the situation regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, which was held on Monday,

Censor.NET reports citing NSDC press service. 

During the meeting, Danilov, in particular, emphasized the priority of fulfilling the task of enhanced control over the situation in terms of the possibility of spread and the coordinated work of all authorities in organizing specific measures.

The Secretary of the NSDC stated that the priority for the competent authorities, primarily Ukrainian diplomatic missions, was organizing a full recording of all Ukrainian citizens in the territory of China, collect information about them and establish contacts.

"It is also planned to issue a daily newsletter on the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the world and in Ukraine," the statement said.

