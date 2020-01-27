Handziuk case: Ukraine asks Bulgaria to extradite suspect Levin

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The relevant documents were filed to the law enforcement bodies of Bulgaria," the message said; it is noted that the Bulgarian side has not responded yet.

Besides, the issue of the extradition arrest of Levin should be decided.

On January 24, the law enforcers detained Oleksii Levin in Bulgaria. Levin was arrested in absentia. The investigators consider him to be the organizer of the crime. Levin was detained in Europe in August 2019, questioned on the polygraph and released. The Security Service of Ukraine could file the request on his extradition but did not do it.