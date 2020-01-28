Bulgaria’s Court arrested suspect in involvement in attack on Handziuk. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing NV.ua.

The Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Trepak handed over the documents necessary for the extradition of the detainee to Ukraine to the Bulgarian law enforcement authorities personally on January 24, 2020. Victor Trepak also met with the Prosecutor General of Bulgaria, Ivan Geshev, where the issue of the speedy extradition of the detainee to Ukraine was discussed.

Earlier today, the Bulgarian news agency of Flagman reported that Levin was renting an apartment with a wife of Ukrainian origin. According to the detainee, he did not have documents, but he managed to conclude an agreement on rental housing.

The defense requested that Levin be released under house arrest with an obligation to wear an electronic bracelet. The suspect supposedly has serious health problems - in Ukraine he underwent four heart operations.

Recall that the adviser to the mayor of Kherson and the public activist Kateryna Handziuk doused with sulfuric acid on the morning of July 31, 2018 near the entrance of her house in Kherson. She received chemical burns of more than 30% of the body, acid got on the back, head, arm, and also in the eye. On November 4, the activist died.