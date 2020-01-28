Ten attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 120mm and 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched six attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and four more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

In addition, at 21:50, the enemy opened fire from a mounted anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms near the disengagement area outside Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk).

Yesterday, January 27, as a result of the enemy shelling, no casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have already opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms on the defenders of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.