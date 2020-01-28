Embassy advises Ukrainians to leave China due to coronavirus

Censor.NET reports citing diplomatic institution's post on Facebook.

"For the attention of citizens who stay in China! Due to the rapid spread in China of a disease caused by a new type of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC strongly recommends that Ukrainian citizens who stay in China leave this country if possible," the statement reads.

It notes that the embassy constantly monitors the development of the epidemiological situation in China and maintains contact with the concerned Chinese authorities. All possible options are being worked out to assist citizens staying in the cities of the Hubei Province that are subject to quarantine restrictions. Among other things, the possibility of their evacuation is being studied, if such a decision is made by the leadership of Ukraine.

"We advise you to check up-to-date information on the websites of the Embassy of Ukraine in the PRC (https://china.mfa.gov.ua/) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (https://mfa.gov.ua/), media reports and to strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities," the embassy said.

In case of an emergency, Ukrainians should immediately call the embassy's hotline: +86 137 01230647, or write to the email address: emb_cn@mfa.gov.ua.