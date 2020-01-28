Italian channel calls Ukraine 'Little Russia,' embassy demands correction

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian diplomatic mission report.

"In connection with an incorrect and even insulting remark made by the host of the Italian show L'Eredita on the RAI television channel (January 26 this year) that 'Little Russia is the second name of Ukraine,' the embassy's strong position on the need to correct such actions was immediately brought to the management of the television and radio company," the report said.

According to the embassy, given that no response has been received from the RAI channel so far, it was decided to make such diplomatic steps public and to post a letter on the official page of the embassy.

Read more: Markiv case: Ukraine's Rada asks Italy to ensure objective appeal hearing